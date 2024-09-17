Slay The Month's Hottest Gen-Z Trends: Coquette-Core, Cherry Red, Tomboy Vibes And More From FWD By Myntra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) With trends evolving every month, it's the perfect moment to refresh your wardrobe and embrace what's making waves right now. Whether you're adding chic details or blending comfort with style, this month's Gen-Z trend forecast is all about versatility, bold choices, and a touch of nostalgia.

This month, FWD By Myntra is providing Gen-Z and beyond with the tools to craft their own unique stories. Here are the on trends for both men and women, on FWD, ensuring you stay ahead in the fashion game while keeping that perfect mix of comfort and style. From bold colours to practical yet stylish pieces, there's something for everyone to explore and make their own.

Coquette-core: Bows are stealing the spotlight, offering a perfect blend of playfulness and charm, effortlessly adorning dresses, tops, and accessories. Whether you choose a bold statement bow or a subtle one, this trend adds a whimsical touch to your outfit, ideal for those who love to bring a hint of romance into their wardrobe.

Red Alert: The colour of the moment, cherry red, brings vibrancy and boldness to your ensemble. This striking hue isn't just about making a statement; it embodies confidence and flair. Whether it's a head-turning dress, a top, or tailored pants, cherry red injects energy and passion into your look, making it an essential addition to your fashion lineup this month.

Tomboy: This trend seamlessly merges comfort with a street-style attitude, bringing a cool, laid-back vibe. Football jerseys, oversized sweatshirts, and track pants are making their mark, proving that sporty can be chic. Perfect for those who value both ease and edge, the sporty tomboy look combines practicality with a distinctive look, letting you own the streets with confidence.

Leopard Print: Leopard print is back, and it's as bold as ever. This timeless pattern adds a wild, edgy flair to your wardrobe, whether it's a statement dress, bold accessories, or standout footwear. Leopard print exudes confidence and style, ensuring that you stand out in any crowd.

Bodycon Dresses: For a look that's both stylish and athletic, sporty bodycon mini dresses are the trend to watch. These vibrant, figure-hugging dresses combine sleek design with a casual, sporty vibe, making them perfect for everything from a day out in the city to a night on the town. With their bold colours and streamlined fit, these dresses are all about making a statement.

Cargo Cool: The return of cargo denim pants is redefining style with a fresh, modern twist. Combining practicality with a cool, laid-back vibe, these pants offer more than just comfort -- they bring an edgy look to your wardrobe. With multiple pockets for convenience and a fit that's all about ease, cargo denim is your go-to fit, whether you're heading out for an adventure or a casual day in the city.

Faded Fresh: Washed-out jeans are the epitome of cool, offering a laid-back, easy-going vibe to any outfit. These jeans bring a soft feel adding the perfect contrast to your look. Whether paired with a simple tee or a sharp jacket, washed-out jeans add a dynamic touch to your look, making them a versatile piece for any occasion.

Camo Vibe: Washed-out jeans are the ultimate cool-girl staple, bringing a relaxed, easy-going vibe to any outfit. Their soft, broken-in feel adds the perfect contrast to your look, whether you're keeping it casual with a simple tee or dressing it up with a sharp jacket. These versatile jeans offer a dynamic edge, making them a must-have for any occasion.

Prep Remix: Preppy style has seen a resurgence, blending the classic aesthetic with contemporary elements like oversized silhouettes and streetwear influences. Whether it's layering a sweater over a collared shirt or opting for varsity jackets and plaid skirts, preppy fashion offers endless versatility and is all about looking suave.

Denim Double: Timeless yet daring, denim-on-denim is the ultimate way to showcase your fashion-forward flair. By combining denim pieces, you create a cohesive look that exudes confidence and style. Whether it's a matching denim jacket or a contrasting wash, this trend takes the iconic fabric to new heights, offering endless possibilities for a sleek, polished outfit.

It's time to embrace these trends and elevate your fashion game with FWD by Myntra. From making a bold statement with cherry red to tapping into denim's nostalgic charm, these must-have pieces will keep your wardrobe versatile and effortlessly on-trend.