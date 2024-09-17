Delhi HC Grants Bail To Amandeep Dhall, Amit Arora In Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Amandeep Singh Dhall, director of Brindco Sales Private Limited and businessman Amit Arora in the Delhi excise policy case.

A Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna allowed the regular bail pleas of Dhall and Arora in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Notably, most of the accused, including former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and BRS leader K Kavitha, have secured bail in the excise policy case.

Arora, Director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited, was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on account of his "precarious medical condition."

Imposing a slew of conditions, the Delhi HC had asked Arora not to leave Delhi-NCR without prior permission of the court and asked him to provide his mobile number as well as that of his wife/surety to the IO (Investigating Officer) concerned.

"He shall not change the mobile numbers without prior intimation to the IO concerned and shall inform the IO and the Jail Superintendent of the address where he shall be available in Delhi," it had said.

The Delhi High Court had also asked Arora to inform the IO of the hospital where he is undertaking the medical procedure for his ailment and keep updating the IO on a weekly basis regarding the treatment undergone by him.

In June this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Dhall's plea for regular bail in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It had noted Dhall's alleged role in the conspiracy and his involvement in issuing additional credit notes worth Rs 4.97 crore, as corroborated by witness statements and the approver, Dinesh Arora.

It had also pointed out Dhall's alleged criminal conspiracy with co-accused Vijay Nair, highlighting his role in facilitating and arranging meetings with members of the South Group.