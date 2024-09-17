N-Korea contemplates enlarging nuclear arsenal

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has unveiled plans to dramatically increase the country's nuclear arsenal, emphasizing a strategic shift towards a more robust and expansive nuclear capability. During a recent visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute and a facility dedicated to the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials, Kim underscored the defensive rationale behind these efforts.



North Korea's nuclear program began with its first successful test in 2006, and the nation is currently estimated to hold approximately 50 nuclear warheads. However, Kim Jong-un's latest declaration marks a significant escalation in the country’s nuclear ambitions.



According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim personally reviewed the production processes at the nuclear facility and visited the control room of a uranium enrichment plant. The inspection reportedly left Kim feeling "strong" and reinforced his commitment to enhancing North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.



Kim's address highlighted the necessity of advancing production capabilities by increasing the number of centrifuges to significantly boost nuclear weapon output. He attributed the drive for expansion to perceived threats from "US imperialists and their vassal forces," which he claimed have escalated and crossed what he termed as the "red line."



Yonhap, a South Korean news agency, noted that this public disclosure represents the first detailed information about North Korea’s uranium enrichment facility. The facility is believed to be the country’s second uranium enrichment plant, potentially located in Kangson.



In addition to nuclear developments, Kim Jong-un also recently inspected the “training base of the special operation forces of the Korean People’s Army,” where he urged military personnel to be "fully ready for war." This broader military readiness initiative underscores North Korea’s ongoing focus on enhancing both its nuclear and conventional military capabilities.



The announcement of these plans signals a significant escalation in North Korea’s nuclear strategy and raises further concerns about regional and global security dynamics.

