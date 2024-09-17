Four US nationals get convicted over ‘conspiring’ with Russia

(MENAFN) In a high-profile case, four American activists have been found guilty of conspiring to act as unregistered agents of the Russian government, the United States Justice Department announced on Thursday. However, they were acquitted of the more severe charge of acting as agents of a foreign government.



The convicted individuals include Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess, Jesse Nevel, and Augustus C. Romain Jr., who were tried in Florida. The jury's verdict convicted them of conspiracy to act as agents of a foreign but did not find them guilty of the graver accusation. Each of the four defendants now faces up to five years in prison, though a sentencing date has not yet been determined.



The trial was part of a broader investigation involving Aleksandr Ionov, a Russian human rights activist who leads the Russian Anti-Globalization Movement. Prosecutors allege that between 2015 and 2022, the defendants engaged in activities within the U.S. on behalf of the Russian government, receiving financial and operational support from Ionov, who is suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence.



Yeshitela, Hess, and Nevel were also charged with the more serious crime of acting as agents of a foreign government. However, the jury cleared them of these charges. The Justice Department asserted that the four activists were aware of Ionov's connections to the Russian government.



The four individuals are affiliated with the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement, which advocates for the rights of African people. The group includes Yeshitela, the 82-year-old leader of the movement; Hess, 78; Nevel, 34; and Romain, 38, who is a former member and founded the Black Hammer Party in Atlanta in 2018.



The case underscores ongoing concerns about foreign influence and espionage activities within the United States, particularly involving groups advocating for political and social causes.

