Death rate from tanker truck explosion in southern Haiti climbs to 26

(MENAFN) The death toll from a tanker truck explosion in southern Haiti has increased to 26, according to officials. The devastating incident, which occurred over the weekend, also left at least 40 people injured. Among the injured, six individuals have been transported to the capital city, Port-au-Prince, for further treatment, as reported by Le Nouvelliste newspaper. Additionally, plans are underway to transfer another 12 victims who have sustained severe burns to medical facilities for specialized care.



The explosion happened on Saturday in the coastal city of Miragoane, situated in southern Haiti. The catastrophic event was triggered when the tanker truck, which was carrying gasoline, overturned. The ensuing explosion resulted in significant casualties and injuries, prompting a swift response from local authorities and emergency services. The Civil Protection Agency in Haiti has yet to provide an official statement or further details regarding the incident.



This tragic event echoes a similar disaster that occurred in 2021 in the northern city of Cap-Haitien. On that occasion, 75 people lost their lives when another fuel truck overturned and exploded, sending a fireball through several homes and businesses. The explosion in Cap-Haitien also resulted in fatalities among individuals who had gathered around the truck in an attempt to collect spilled fuel, highlighting the extreme dangers associated with such incidents.



The recent tanker truck explosion in Miragoane underscores the ongoing risks and challenges associated with fuel transportation and storage in Haiti. As authorities work to manage the aftermath and provide aid to the victims, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from such accidents, necessitating continued vigilance and safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

