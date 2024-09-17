Yuri K Productions' Award-Winning Holiday Shows To Delight Thousands At Gaylord Hotels Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Performers at Yuri K Productions in Miami, FL

Artists worldwide train at YKP's circus and acrobatic facility, with distinguished coaches, Broadway directors, designers and choreographers.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yuri K Productions (YKP) is thrilled to announce its spectacular lineup of holiday stage shows for the 2024 season, featuring a collaboration with Gaylord Hotels. This Christmas season, YKP will present three dazzling productions that promise to enchant audiences.The highly anticipated new Cirque: Frost show will premiere at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. Directed by the esteemed Neil Goldberg, founder of Cirque Dreams and a renowned Broadway director, the show is being developed by an award-winning team of designers, choreographers and composers, ensuring a breathtaking experience.Cirque: Spirit of Christmas will light up the stages at both Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla. and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. This enchanting production will bring holiday magic to life in two spectacular locations.YKP has assembled a world-class cast of over 50 cirque artists, aerialists, novelty acts, singers, ballerinas, and musicians to create these holiday spectacles. The ensemble casts, represent a diverse array of countries including Spain, Brazil, the Netherlands, Cuba, Argentina, Hungary, Costa Rica, France, Ukraine, China, Japan, Ethiopia, and the U.S. and will deliver unforgettable performances that capture the spirit of the season.“I've traveled the world for inspiration and to find the most exceptional performers for this season's productions,” says Yuri Klepatsky, founder and executive producer.“Gaylord Hotels create one of the best family holiday destinations in the country, and we're excited to continue our collaboration on these incredible experiences.”All three residency shows are expected to entertain more than 100,000 guests at the magnificent Gaylord Hotels. Families and children of all ages can look forward to an immersive and exhilarating holiday experience.Yuri K Productions, led by founder and executive producer Yuri Klepatsky-whose illustrious career began with the Moscow Circus and includes a broad range of international festivals-brings 30 years of experience in producing variety shows in the U.S. and continues to set the benchmark for exceptional entertainment. Artists from across the globe come to Miami, Florida, to train and elevate their skills with top coaches, Broadway directors, choreographers, and distinguished experts at the company's expansive 25,000 sq. ft. circus and acrobatic facility.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit .

