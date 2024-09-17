Viral Video: Village Sarpanch, Dressed In Full Veil, Impresses IAS Tina Dabi With Fluent English Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman, Sarpanch in Barmer, left everyone dumbfounded when she gave a welcome speech dedicated to IAS officer Tina Dabi in fluent English. The confident speech delivery by Jaliapa Sarpanch Sonu Kanwar, who was dressed in a Rajputi dress with a long veil covering her face, earned applause from the public, including famous IAS officer Tina Dabi.

The of Sonu Kanwar's speech featuring Tina Dabi's reaction has gone viral on the internet, and several users applaud the female leader. In the viral video, IAS officer Tina Dabi can be seen getting impressed with the woman as she continued her speech in English amid a thunderous round of applause. The video also showcase, Tina Dabi smiling and clapping for the Sarpanch.

Mint couldn't confirm the exact date and location of the program. The viral video has sparked numerous reactions on the internet, with many calling the Sarpanch dressed in traditional attire as a testimony of women's empowerment in India.



“This is the strength of our today women of our nation,” wrote a social media user on the post with viral video.



“Indian women have great talents and wisdom,” read another comment on the post.



“Our country needs educated leaders. If we have educated leaders then the country will progress [sic]”



“Thanks Jalipa Sarpanch Madam, You are the lady to represent the women empowerment of rural zones increase their ability to out come [sic[”

“We want more and more women in panchayat as they know the ground realities better. Days of Male Dominated Panchayats with Moustache twisters should END. Thanks to Madame Tina Dabi for this revolution. Congrats to Smt. Sonu Sarpanch for her BOLD speech [sic]”

“The villagers really elected their surpanch brilliant and bold one. Thanks to IAS Tina madam who attended the programme [sic]”

“We all indians must be proud of IAS Tina Maam, & lady sarpanch salute you both [sic]”