Iran's President Denies Transferring Weapons To Russia Since Taking Office

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Monday that his has not transferred any weapons to Russia since taking office in August, following Western accusations of delivering ballistic missiles to Moscow in September, according to Reuters.

Last week, the United States and its allies accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, leading to fresh sanctions on both Moscow and Tehran.

Both Russia and Iran denied these claims from the West.

When asked about the missile transfers, Pezeshkian responded in a televised news conference, saying:“It is possible that a delivery took place in the past... but I can assure you that since I took office, there has not been any such delivery to Russia.”

In February, Reuters reported that Iran provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, highlighting the deepening military ties between the two nations, both under U.S. sanctions.

Iran's denial comes amid increasing scrutiny from the international community, which remains concerned about the growing military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow. The ongoing accusations further complicate Iran's diplomatic position with the West, especially as sanctions tighten.

As geopolitical tensions rise, the alleged arms transfers could have broader implications for global security, further straining relations between Iran, Russia, and Western powers and potentially escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

