Trading Scam: Actress Sumi Borah Not Cooperating In Probe, Say Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 17 (IANS) Controversial Assamese Sumi Borah - one of the accused in the multi-crore trading scam - is not cooperating in the investigation, according to police.

A senior official said, "Borah has not been cooperating with the investigation team since her surrender and subsequent arrest. She is either crying during interrogation or evading the questions by other means. The actress complained multiple times that she was not feeling well. However, during the medical check-up, she was declared fit."

Sumi Borah's five-day police custody is set to end on Tuesday and she will be produced in the Court later in the day. The police will seek her custody for another seven days.

Meanwhile, police received some information during the interrogation of the husband of the actress, Tarkik Borah and his brother Amlan Borah, who have been in police custody since last week.

"Tarkik and Amlan gave the investigating team information about two policemen Shobhanjyoti Kurmi and Chandan Nath - who allegedly helped Sumi Borah and her husband to flee after the scam surfaced. Kurmi and Nath even helped the duo destroy some evidence of this online trading scam," the official added.

Police have filed four cases against Shobhanjyoti Kurmi and Chandan Nath and interrogated them.

Meanwhile, Tarkik Borah's police custody is also set to end on Tuesday and he will also be produced in the Court.

The Rs 2,200 crore scam was busted in Assam after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan, was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

Sumi Borah came under police lens after Phukan's arrest. Police claimed that Bishal Phukan used Borah's network in the Assamese movie industries to get clients for online trading on the pretext of giving them higher returns.

Borah and her husband were on the run following Phukan's arrest and finally, they surrendered before the police in the previous week.