Ukrainian Paratroopers Shoot Down Sophisticated Russian BMD Vehicle In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces (AAF) shot down another Russian sophisticated BMD-4 airborne combat vehicle in Russia's Kursk region.

The AAF command posted this on Faceboo and released the video, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy combat vehicle with a landing party on board broke into the village, knowing that it was controlled by the Ukrainian forces, and launched fire at the residential area. The Ukrainian gunners and FPV drones instantly stopped the enemy's vehicle and made it impossible to use further," the post reads.

The first round of artillery shelling damaged the Russian combat vehicle. At the same time, one of the Ukrainian FPV drones attempted to strike the enemy's armor, but the EW was activated.

The second and third UAV's flight seemed to be successful. The vehicle rolled away, the wounded and contused Russians ran around the settlement, where the Ukrainian soldiers were already waiting for them.

in

As reported, the offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

Within a month, the Ukrainian forces managed to establish control over the territory of more than 1,300

km2, thus creating a buffer zone on the border with Sumy region.