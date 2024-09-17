عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, Germany Sign Key Cooperation Agreements

Kazakhstan, Germany Sign Key Cooperation Agreements


9/17/2024 1:07:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan and Germany signed several strategic agreements within the Business Forum in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Azrnews reports, citing Akorda.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz exchanged the documents signed within the forum:

1. Roadmap for the Kazakh-German initiative to cooperate in the field of technical regulation between the Kazakh industry and Construction Ministry and the Eastern Committee of the Germany Economy;

2. Memorandum of cooperation in the field of studies regarding the project 'Green hydrogen' between the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Svevind Energy;

3. Strategic memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry and Siemens;

4. Agreement on strategic partnership between Samruk Kazyna and Siemens Central Asia;

5. Framework agreement on mutual implementation of a project for joint construction of an international cargo and passenger airport between the Kazakh Transport Ministry and SKYHANSA;

6. Agreement on cooperation between Baiterek National Management Holding and HORSCH Maschinen GmbH;

7. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Baiterek Holding and KfW Bankengruppe;

8. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Baiterek Holding and CLAAS Global Sales GmbH;

9. Memorandum of intent between Kazakhstan's National Center of Technology Foresight and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR);

10. Mandate letter between Kazakhstan Development Bank and Deutsche Bank;

11. Memorandum of mutual cooperation on the project for construction of a potassium salt and boric acid processing and production complex near the Satimola deposit in West Kazakhstan region between Qazaq Kalium Ltd. and KfW Bankengruppe, Euler Hermes Group;

12. Agreement to implement a project for joint production of Condor seed drills in Kostanay region between Agromashholding and Amazonen-werke h. Dreyer Se & Co.

During the visit of the German delegation, 23 more documents between different central and local government bodies and business structures of the two countries were signed.

MENAFN17092024000195011045ID1108681016


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search