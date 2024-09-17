Kazakhstan, Germany Sign Key Cooperation Agreements
9/17/2024 1:07:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kazakhstan and Germany signed several strategic agreements
within the Business Forum in the Kazakh capital of Astana,
Azrnews reports, citing Akorda.
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Federal
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz exchanged the documents signed
within the forum:
1. Roadmap for the Kazakh-German initiative to cooperate in the
field of technical regulation between the Kazakh industry and
Construction Ministry and the Eastern Committee of the Germany
Economy;
2. Memorandum of cooperation in the field of studies regarding
the project 'Green hydrogen' between the Kazakh Science and Higher
Education Ministry and Svevind Energy;
3. Strategic memorandum of mutual understanding between
Kazakhstan's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, Digital
Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry and
Siemens;
4. Agreement on strategic partnership between Samruk Kazyna and
Siemens Central Asia;
5. Framework agreement on mutual implementation of a project for
joint construction of an international cargo and passenger airport
between the Kazakh Transport Ministry and SKYHANSA;
6. Agreement on cooperation between Baiterek National Management
Holding and HORSCH Maschinen GmbH;
7. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Baiterek Holding
and KfW Bankengruppe;
8. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Baiterek Holding
and CLAAS Global Sales GmbH;
9. Memorandum of intent between Kazakhstan's National Center of
Technology Foresight and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and
Natural Resources (BGR);
10. Mandate letter between Kazakhstan Development Bank and
Deutsche Bank;
11. Memorandum of mutual cooperation on the project for
construction of a potassium salt and boric acid processing and
production complex near the Satimola deposit in West Kazakhstan
region between Qazaq Kalium Ltd. and KfW Bankengruppe, Euler Hermes
Group;
12. Agreement to implement a project for joint production of
Condor seed drills in Kostanay region between Agromashholding and
Amazonen-werke h. Dreyer Se & Co.
During the visit of the German delegation, 23 more documents
between different central and local government bodies and business
structures of the two countries were signed.
