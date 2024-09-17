Kazakhstan, Germany Sign Key Cooperation Agreements

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan and Germany signed several strategic agreements within the Business Forum in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Azrnews reports, citing Akorda.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz exchanged the documents signed within the forum:

1. Roadmap for the Kazakh-German initiative to cooperate in the field of technical regulation between the Kazakh and Construction and the Eastern Committee of the Germany Economy;

2. Memorandum of cooperation in the field of studies regarding the project 'Green hydrogen' between the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Svevind Energy;

3. Strategic memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry and Siemens;

4. Agreement on strategic partnership between Samruk Kazyna and Siemens Central Asia;

5. Framework agreement on mutual implementation of a project for joint construction of an international cargo and passenger airport between the Kazakh Transport Ministry and SKYHANSA;

6. Agreement on cooperation between Baiterek National Management Holding and HORSCH Maschinen GmbH;

7. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Baiterek Holding and KfW Bankengruppe;

8. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Baiterek Holding and CLAAS Global Sales GmbH;

9. Memorandum of intent between Kazakhstan's National Center of Technology Foresight and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR);

10. Mandate letter between Kazakhstan Development Bank and Deutsche Bank;

11. Memorandum of mutual cooperation on the project for construction of a potassium salt and boric acid processing and production complex near the Satimola deposit in West Kazakhstan region between Qazaq Kalium Ltd. and KfW Bankengruppe, Euler Hermes Group;

12. Agreement to implement a project for joint production of Condor seed drills in Kostanay region between Agromashholding and Amazonen-werke h. Dreyer Se & Co.

During the visit of the German delegation, 23 more documents between different central and local government bodies and business structures of the two countries were signed.