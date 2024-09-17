Iraqi Militants Claim Drone Attack On Israeli Target In Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 17 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance movement in Iraq, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on an Israeli site in the Jordan Valley, yesterday.

The movement said in a statement that, the attack was executed“in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip” and pledged to continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds.”

The Jordan Valley, which runs along the Jordan River, forms Jordan's western border with Israel and the West Bank. It is the only border of the West that does not directly adjoin Israel. Due to its strategic significance for the Israeli regime's security, the valley is heavily patrolled by the regime's military forces.

Since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple attacks on the Israeli regime and U.S. targets in the region, in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-NINA