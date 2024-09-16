(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Qatar's industrial production rose by 6 percent in July, driven by the sector, official data showed

The National Planning Council reported a month-on-month increase of 5.5 percent in the mining sector in July, primarily due to higher production of oil, petroleum, and natural gas. Other mining and quarrying activities also grew by 11 percent.

In the sector, the index increased by 7.6 percent in July compared to the previous month. The growth was led by refined products, which rose by 13.3 percent, followed by basic metals at 12.4 percent, and chemicals and chemical products at 7.2 percent.

Qatar's i

The July data also revealed a 4 percent decline in the IPI compared to the previous year. The mining sector experienced a 5 percent year-on-year decline due to reduced crude oil and natural gas output, despite a 3.6 percent increase in other mining and quarrying activities.

Qatar's monthly IPI is a key indicator of industrial sector performance, measuring output across mining, manufacturing, electricity, and water supply.

The electricity and gas sector saw a 7.2 percent rise in electricity production compared to June. The water supply sector grew by 6.5 percent month-on-month.

Read more:

Qatar makes progress in establishing green economy

©Noushad Thekkayil / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

The post Qatar's industrial production rises by 6% appeared first on ANBA News Agency .