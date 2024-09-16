Full Moon And Fine Flowers: Reunion In Shenzhen Nanshan's Mid-Autumn

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) September 17th is the annual traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in China. In Nanshan, Shenzhen, three charming leisure resorts – the quaint Nantou Ancient Town, the fairy-tale Dutch Flower Town, and the quiet and elegant Zhongshan Park, will jointly host a series of“Blooming Flowers and Full Moon” event. This event contains a lot of exciting activities, perfectly interpreting Shenzhen Nanshan in the golden autumn season with“flowers, moon, and love”. Everyone will gather here to spend this beautiful traditional festival together and feel the unique charm and profound heritage of Chinese traditional culture.







In order to present the best festive atmosphere, the Nantou Ancient City in Shenzhen has long hung up traditional lanterns woven by craftsmen from Chaoshan and Dongyang, Guangdong. To show the inheritance of cultural context and witness the new look of the Nantou Ancient City and the rapid technological innovation,“Moonlight in Nantou, Taste of Golden Autumn” themed city tower 3D Mapping will bring a visual and time feast to everyone including foreign tourists. In the autumn night when“the whole street is full of osmanthus rain, and the fragrance goes all the way to the south city”, in the Nantou Ancient City after an osmanthus rain, the Guangdong folk custom of“making pomelo lanterns” is revived at. The homesickness will be remembered in the transformation and renewal of the ancient city.







In the Dutch Flower Town, everyone can experience a three-day garden party. You can read poems, guess riddles, and appreciate traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage among the flowers. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Dutch Flower Town“Singing in Cantonese” concert invited three groups of Shenzhen emerging musicians to sing songs with the themes of Hong Kong music classics, poetic Mid-Autumn Festival, and romantic reunion. In Zhongshan Park, the art interaction“Pushing the Moon” and the“Grassland Screening” will be launched one after another to actively create a new leisure experience and create a good memory of the Mid-Autumn Festival.







It is reported that the close connection of flowers, garden and city is another district bond created by Shenzhen Nanshan District after the Spring Festival Flower Market at the beginning of the year. It aims to build a diversified urban experience area and festival event integrating street consumption, humanistic experience and festival interaction. Through the ingenious interaction of traditional culture and modern technology, everyone can immerse themselves in the beauty and romance of flowers and full moon, and spend an unforgettable Mid-Autumn Festival together.