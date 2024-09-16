RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: 'Will Continue To Cease Work Till Mamata Banerjee..,' Says Junior Medics After Meeting CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Protesting junior doctors said on Monday night that they would persist with their 'cease work' and demonstrations until West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee fulfils all the promises they made regarding their demands.

The medics also praised Banerjee's decision to remove Kolkata Commissioner Vineet Goyal, viewing it as a significant moral victory for their cause, PTI reported.

"We will continue with our 'cease work' and demonstration here at the 'Swasthya Bhavan' (health department headquarters) till the promises made by the CM materialise. We also look forward to Tuesday's hearing in the Supreme Court in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case,” one of the agitating doctors said.

The junior doctors said they would hold a meeting after the hearing on Tuesday, and take a call on their 'cease work' and demonstration.

The medics, who broke into celebrations following Banerjee's announcement, were addressing the media at the 'Swasthya Bhavan' after returning from her Kalighat residence, where a meeting was held between the chief minister and a delegation of the doctors.

Earlier on Monday night, Banerjee announced the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner, the director of health services and the director of medical education, giving in to the demands of the protesting junior doctors.

The announcement by the CM came after an extensive meeting with the agitating doctors to end the more than a month-long impasse over the rape and murder of a medic at the RG Kar hospital on August 9.