Under The Patronage Of The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques, 2Nd GLMC Kicks Off In January

Under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the of Human Resources and Social Development is organizing the second edition of the Global (GLMC) from January 29 to 30, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

His Excellency Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, of Human Resources and Social Development , expressed gratitude for the support, which will positively impact the Kingdom's efforts to enhance labor market practices. This edition is important for establishing a global dialogue to discuss opportunities and challenges, and to innovate solutions for the future of the labor market in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The conference aims to strengthen GLMC's position as a leading platform supporting labor market research and dialogue. In partnership with the International Labor Organization, the World Bank, and the United Nations Development Programme, it will feature a series of panel discussions and workshops bringing together more than 40 ministers, officials, and leaders from the public and private sectors, with over 200 speakers representing more than 50 countries. The goal is to exchange ideas and experiences to enhance cooperation and

drive positive change in global labor practices. The conference also seeks to bridge gaps within labor markets to gain practical insights that enable stakeholders to respond to labor market challenges, provide innovative solutions to attract top talent, and set global standards for labor excellence, both locally and globally.

The conference will address a range of important topics related to global labor markets, including continuous skill development and retraining, the impact of digital technologies on enhancing jobs and wages, and how skill-based jobs can improve labor market effectiveness in the future. It will also discuss productivity in various markets and the factors influencing it, the role of mobile workforces in boosting economies, and the challenges faced by the youth. Additionally, the event will explore smart policies' ability to empower youth to become professionals and contributors to economic progress. Furthermore, the conference will examine the role of small and medium-sized enterprises in fostering innovation and encouraging youth, as well as how they can be supported to grow, undergo digital transformation, and create more productive jobs.