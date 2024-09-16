Public Enterprises Minister Reviews Textile Industry Development Progress

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Shimi, of Public Enterprises Sector, has reviewed the latest updates on the national project to develop the textile during a meeting with the heads of cotton and textile companies. This project was implemented across various subsidiaries of the Holding Company of Cotton, Spinning, Weaving, and Garments in several governorates.

The meeting included CEOs from public companies such as Misr Spinning and Weaving in El-Mahalla El-Kubra, Misr Spinning and Weaving and El-Beyda Dyeing in Kafr El-Dawar, Shebin El-Kom Spinning and Weaving, Damietta Spinning and Weaving, Dakahlia Spinning and Weaving, Upper Egypt Spinning and Weaving, Helwan Spinning and Weaving, Misr Cotton Trading and Ginning, Misr Artificial Silk and Polyester Fibers, and ECH. The session took place during Shimi's 10-hour visit to Misr Spinning and Weaving in El-Mahalla, attended by Ahmed Shaker, CEO of the Holding Company of Cotton, Spinning, Weaving, and Garments.

Shimi followed up on the progress, project timelines, and execution of various development plans, including new factories, power plants, and service buildings. He discussed the production process-from cotton farming and trading, through ginning, spinning, weaving, dyeing, and finishing, to the final product. He also reviewed the status of the polyester fibre production project, the marketing plan for products, performance indicators, and the implementation of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The minister emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts and accelerating project timelines to complete the development work promptly. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to reviving Egypt's leadership in the textile industry and highlighted the importance of rejuvenating the historic brands of the subsidiary companies. He stressed the importance of using locally sourced materials in the construction and equipment of new factories whenever possible.

Shimi also underscored the significance of maintaining existing factories, optimizing production capacity, and opening opportunities for the private sector to participate in various production phases. Additionally, he called for the development of sales and marketing strategies to align with the modernization plan, doubling production capacity, improving the work environment, maintaining high quality, continuous growth, and training workers on the importance of the development project.



