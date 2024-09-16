Hearclear Partners With 2050 Healthcare For Elderly Hearing Care

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th September 2024: HearClear, a startup providing advanced hearing care solutions, is scaling up its presence in the northern region in collaboration with 2050 Healthcare (Home care and Rehabilitation). As part of the plan, the brand aspires to create an integrated hearing care ecosystem, especially for elders in the northern parts of the country.



Working towards the goal, they recently came up with a new in Lucknow for providing the latest hearing solutions to the people of the region. The entire initiative focuses on improving accessibility to hearing care solutions and encouraging hearing diagnostics and adoption of hearing aids by those facing hearing problems. Understanding that ear health is often neglected by people until it leads to serious problems, the collaboration will create the necessary awareness required to avoid any hearing impairment in a person.



The strategic collaboration will enable HearClear to tab the offering of 2050 Healthcare, which resonates with the goal of the hearing care startup. It will allow the company to leverage the 24/7 home healthcare for elderly people offered by 2050 Healthcare. In the process, it will open the gateway to availing consultation from expert audiologists for a wide spectrum of hearing problems.



Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Narang, the Founder & Managing Director of HearClear India, said,“The collaboration is a testament to our commitment to improving hearing care solutions across the country. It will come to aid in driving deeper penetration of advanced HearClear solutions among the target audience. In the pursuit of alleviating hearing problems, 2050 Healthcare will help us strategically tap their existing consumer base, which will play a crucial role in extending our services to a wide audience.”



At the same time, Prasant Mohanty, Chief Business Officer of 2050 Healthcare, said,“The collaboration is a significant step towards expanding our healthcare services. Believing in convenient and hassle-free accessibility to quality healthcare solutions, the partnership with HearClear will help us add hearing care solutions as well to our offering. This move will play a crucial role in empowering the ear health of the masses, which is generally ignored when taking care of the entire well-being.”

