Mozambique To Reduce Dependence On Imported Medicines, Says President
9/16/2024
Xinhua
MAPUTO: Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said on Monday that Mozambique is ready to produce medicines for the global market and significantly reduce its dependence on imported medicines, thanks to the recent certification of its Pharmaceutical factory by the World health Organization (WHO).
The statement was made during a visit to the national pharmaceutical factory located in the municipality of Matola, Maputo Province.
According to Nyusi, since its inauguration in 2015, the factory has produced more than 1 billion doses per year, covering about 85 types of essential medicines, including antihypertensives, antibiotics, anticonvulsants, and vitamins.
With the WHO certification, which the president said represents a recognition of the "high standard and quality" of the products manufactured, the factory is now poised to expand its production to the international market, said Nyusi.
Nyusi emphasized the importance of the factory in combating counterfeit medicines, noting that local production will help reduce the illegal acquisition of pharmaceuticals.
"Those who buy stolen medicines will no longer have much space. Soon, we will make the tablet widely available, reducing the market for counterfeit drugs," the president said.
The president also took the opportunity to encourage the factory to begin producing vaccines against malaria and cholera, among other diseases.
