Israeli Occupation Forces Conducted A Raid On Al Deheishe Camp, Leaving Injuries

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem/PNN /

Manar Abudayah -

On Monday afternoon, a man was shot by a live bullet when Israeli Forces raided Al Deheishe camp, south of Bethlehem.



According to a security source speaking to PNN, the man was shot in the leg amid the clashes that erupted following the raid on the camp which involved sound bombs and tear Gas.

Earlier in the camp, Israeli Forces arrested three citizens following an attack on their homes and inspections. The detained are Abd Al Fatah Ahmad Mohammad Qaraqe, 19 years old; Ammar Idris Mohammad Qaraqe, 17 years old; and Saif Fadi Ibrahim Daamsa, 21 years old.