Andhra Pradesh CM Invites Investments In Renewable Energy Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Sep 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu on Monday invited investors at the 4th Global Meet in Gandhinagar to invest in Andhra Pradesh, pledging 72.60 Gigawatt of renewable energy by 2030.

Addressing the conclave inaugurated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister highlighted the huge potential in the renewable energy sector in the state.

Speaking at the Chief Ministerial Plenary, Naidu pledged Andhra Pradesh's commitment to generate 72.60 GW of renewable energy by 2030, aligning with India's goal of 500 GW by the same year.

According to Chief Minister's Office here, he mentioned that this initiative would create jobs, protect the environment, and make Andhra Pradesh a leader in green energy.

Promoting Andhra Pradesh as the next big player in green energy, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's coastline, strong industrial base, excellent transport links, and vast potential in solar, wind, pumped storage, and green hydrogen. He invited global investors to take advantage of the state's investor-friendly policies, which include tax breaks, subsidies, and easy regulations, along with a skilled workforce. "I want to create one of the best ecosystems for green energy in India," he said.

He also stressed the importance of adopting global best practices in renewable energy, focusing on R&D, policy support, and removing obstacles for emerging technologies.

Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to establish a Global University for Clean Energy and Circular Economy to encourage knowledge sharing and innovation.

The Chief Minister said that the State has set renewable energy capacity targets with 40 GW solar energy, 20 GW wind energy, 12 GW pumped storage, 25 GW battery energy storage, 1 MTPA Green Hydrogen and derivatives, 2,500 KLPD bio fuels and 500 public charging stations for electric vehicles.

He revealed that Andhra Pradesh has installed 4,335.28 MW Solar, 4,083.57 MW wind power, 106 MW small hydro, 443 MW bio energy and 36 MW Waste to Energy facilities so far.

Around 4,000 MW solar power parks were established in Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

Another 2,700 MW solar capacity is upcoming in Prakasam district and Sri Sathya Sai district.

Special Chief Secretary for Energy, K. Vijayanand, received an award on behalf of Andhra Pradesh for setting up Solar Parks in Anantapur from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that the state government is implementing PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana and targeted to install roof top solar in 10 lakh households by 2026-27 apart from target of 26 model solar villages (1 solar village in each district) and solarization of Government buildings on saturation mode up to 150 MW by 2025-26 with support of NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN).

"As part of PM-KUSUM, the State has implemented Feeder level solarization of agricultural feeders with an aggregate capacity of 3725 MW and also installed 31,275 off grid solar pumpsets. Andhra Pradesh has also taken the lead to promote pumped storage projects at 39 locations with an estimated potential of 43.89 GW to balance its variable renewable energy (VRE) generation and minimise the grid imbalances," he said.