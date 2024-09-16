Clear Talk Joins The MCA Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the of Illinois Cooperative Association, Inc. ("d/b/a Clear Talk"), a well-established, cooperative owned Motorola partner, headquartered in Decatur, Illinois.

Peter Borowski, Chairman of Clear Talk's Board of Directors, announces that Clear Talk and its outstanding employee team are pleased at the new relationship formed with MCA. Clear Talk was established in 1997 as a small organization dedicated to providing customized services and superior value to its cooperative members. Since then, that dedication and value-added services delivered by our employees has resulted in a significant growth in our customer base. Whether large or small, customers receive the same high quality of service and value. Along the way of our 27 years in business, Clear Talk earned the right to become an Authorized Motorola Two Way Radio Dealer offering a full line of Motorola's Commercial and Governmental product line. Products include two-way radios and systems, wireless networking, E911 dispatch consoles, paging, and telemetry.

commented, "We are excited to welcome the Clear Talk team to the MCA family. Their varied customer base, customer reputation, Motorola credentials, and service first culture are integral to our growth strategy. Karin and the team bring a wealth of knowledge and we look forward to growing together for a continued employee and customer experience."

About MCA - Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) provides wireless communication, data and security solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation. Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services - including two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, security video and access control systems, BDA/DAS, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government.

In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies.





Media Contact:

Lauren Santilli

864-504-7869

[email protected]

