Fire Station: Artist In Residence Launches 9Th Edition Of The Artist In Residence Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Fire Station: Artist in Residence announced the launch of the 9th edition of the Artist in Residence (AIR) programme, accompanied by the unveiling of the selected artists for this edition. This year's programme started on Sep. 15, 2024, and will run until June 15, 2025.

The Artist in Residence programme at Fire Station stands as a world-class artist residency programme designed to foster and promote Qatar's artistic talents.

It is a nine-month commitment where artists are offered a transformative to sharpen their creative skills through expert mentorship, production support, and curatorial guidance.

It also includes access to studio space to foster talent development. At the end of their residency, artists will have the opportunity to showcase their artworks in an exhibition held in the Garage Gallery of Fire Station that covers approximately 700 sq. ft.

Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Fire Station, expressed, "We are delighted to announce the 9th edition of our Artist in Residence programme.

This special initiative has a legacy of nurturing and empowering Qatar's emerging artistic talents. As the new cohort of artists begin exploring their creativity, we look forward to witnessing the development of their work and the evolution of their ideas. I am excited to see the impact these artists will make within our artistic community and beyond."

With more than 140 applications during the Open Call that took place between 11 February 2024 and 14 April 2024, 15 artists have been selected.

Participating artists for the ninth edition include Alaa Albarazy (Syria), Alexandrine Guerin (France), Salha Al Subaiei (Qatar), Reem Al Shamari (Qatar), Sara Al Naimi (Qatar), Surabhi Gaikwad (India), Galyiah Al Mohannadi (Qatar), Lolwa al Meghaiseeb (Qatar), Khalid Alarabi (Sudan), Reham Mohamed (Sudan), Naima Al Majdobah (Jordan), John Vendetti (Canada), Fae Siddiqui (Pakistan), Natalia Mejia (Colombia), and Nada Elkharashni (Egypt).

Saida Al Khulaifi, Head of Programs and Exhibitions of Fire Station, added, "Artist in Residence has always produced mesmerizing displays of artistic talent.

The nine-month residency is for the artists to refine their practice across disciplines such as visual arts, photography, film, sound art and design.

Guided by our commitment to fostering creative talent in Qatar, we will continue to support artists and give them an opportunity to forge meaningful connections and learn from other experts in the field."

The Artist in Residence programme has achieved remarkable success, extending its influence to include a three-month residency at the esteemed Cite Internationale des Art in Paris and Studio 209 NY, a part of the renowned International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City.

Collaborating with local entities and organisations, Fire Station further enriches the programme's offerings through workshops and collaborative projects, fostering engagement within the artistic community and beyond.