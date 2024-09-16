Riley Gaines Announces Fall Tour: Taking Back Title IX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Riley Gaines 'Taking Back Title IX' Fall Tour Launches.

Empowering Women Across America: Riley Gaines Movement to Restore Fairness in Women's Sports

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute announces the highly anticipated 17-city, fall tour,“Taking Back Title IX.” The tour will visit multiple college campuses, engaging audiences with a critical discussion on the preservation of Title IX and the future of women's rights.The tour comes at a time of increased debate over the reinterpretation of Title IX, the historic 1972 law that protects against sex-based discrimination in educational institutions receiving federal funding. Riley Gaines, who has become a leading voice in the movement to defend the integrity of women's sports, believes the Biden-Harris administration's recent changes to Title IX threaten to erase the hard-fought achievements of female athletes and students."For 50 years, Title IX has ensured that women have equal opportunities in both education and athletics," said Gaines. "But today, we're facing a dangerous redefinition of what it means to be female. When the voices in power want us to stay silent about this injustice, we must speak louder."Gaines' advocacy gained national attention when she began speaking out against the inclusion of men in women's sports after her experience competing against Lia Thomas (formerly Will Thomas), a male swimmer, in the NCAA Women's Swimming Championships. Her story inspired her to create the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, which provides training, resources, and support for women ready to advocate for their rights.“Taking Back Title IX” will feature Riley Gaines, Ambassadors, as well as a call to action for young women, parents, and communities to protect the original intent of Title IX, ultimately protecting the rights, opportunity and safety for girls and women. Gaines will share stories of female athletes and students across the nation who have been directly impacted by men trying to erase women's achievements and steal women's scholarships.The tour's message aligns with the motto of the Riley Gaines Center: "When they want you silent, speak louder." Through her speeches, Gaines aims to build a grassroots army of women ready to stand against radical gender ideology and fight for women's rights and the future of women's sports and education.For more information on the "Taking Back Title IX" Fall Tour, including tour dates and locations, please visit RileyGainesCenter.Media Contact: Tamara Colbert, e: ....

