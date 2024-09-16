Congress Didn't Get Even 100 Seats But Talks About NDA's Report Card: Naqvi Taunts Oppn

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday took a stinging jibe at the and the INDIA bloc, saying that the party which didn't even bag 100 seats in the 2024 general was talking loud about the NDA's 100-day report card.

Speaking to IANS, Mukhtar Naqvi said that Rahul Gandhi was being 'provoked' by allies to train guns at the Centre but in doing so, he was a mockery of himself.

"Pappu is being tutored to become a pressure pump but to no avail," Naqvi said, taking a derisive dig at the LoP.

Naqvi's taunting remarks at Rahul Gandhi comes on the back of Congress MP's recent claims, where he sought credit for U-turns of government, including the lateral entry of 45 bureaucrats and the Pension scheme.

Speaking on the government's plans to launch 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, in this tenure, Naqvi said that this was a welcome move as this would not only be a big reform in the electoral process but it will also curtail electoral expenses to a large extent, thereby removing the burden on taxpayers.

For the unversed, top sources in the government have said that the Centre was planning to implement One Nation, One Election (ONOE) and therefore, simultaneous elections will become a reality in this term only.

Congress, unconvinced with the idea, accused the Centre of misleading the public and termed the ONOE idea 'pragmatically untenable'.

Responding to this, Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a proven record of turning unpragmatic into pragmatic decisions.

"Article 370 revocation in J&K has ensured that the UT remains guided by principles of One Flag, One Constitution and One PM," he said.

Further batting for ONOE implementation, he said that this would not only unburden the poll panel, bring significant reduction in poll expenses but will also give enough time to the country's leadership to focus on governance issues.