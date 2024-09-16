GCC-EU 13Th Economic Dialogue Kicks Off In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The 13th economic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) and the European Union (EU) kicked off Monday in the Qatari Capital, Doha.

Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Qatari of Finance Dr. Saud Al-Attiyah said in a speech that the dialogue allows exploring available opportunities to enhance cooperation in vital areas such as trade, investment, sustainable and comprehensive development.

He added that the commitment of both sides would enhance mutual understanding and joint action to confront constantly changing global challenges, stressing working with a common vision that seeks peace and stop all types of aggression.

Al-Attiyah said that the Palestinian issue is a central issue for the Middle East region and the world as a whole, stressing Qatar's firm position in support of the Palestinian people and the resolution of their cause in accordance with international legitimate resolutions within the framework of the Arab Peace Initiative.

He also reaffirmed Qatar's readiness to contribute to international efforts to resolve the Russian and Ukrainian crises peacefully, with calls to stop military operations and provide humanitarian aid.

He pointed out that cooperation in these areas enhances environmental sustainability and opens new horizons for economic development and job creation, which is in line with the vision of the GCC countries towards diversifying sources of income and enhancing sustainability.

On his part, GCC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Negotiations Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Uwaisheg said in his speech that these dialogues began in 2003 and aim to exchange views on international economic developments and experiences of both sides.

He reviewed the 12th dialogue in 2022, held in the European Union, which focused on discussing the most important international challenge at that time, the war in Ukraine, and other challenges such as economic diversification in the GCC countries.

He explained that the most important challenge for today's dialogue is the political challenge shaped by the war in Gaza and its economic effects, including international navigation in the Red Sea.

For his part, European Union Ambassador to Qatar Dr. Christian Tudor said that the first summit at the leaders' level between the EU and the GCC countries will be held in October in Brussels.

Annika Eriksgaard, Director of Economic and Financial Relations and Global Governance at the European Commission, said that this dialogue would discuss issues of interest and exchange experiences and views, looking forward to discussions that seek to make the region more stable.

The economic dialogue between the GCC and EU countries has been held regularly since 2003 with the aim of enhancing and raising the level of economic cooperation and exchanging experiences and expertise between the two sides. (end)

