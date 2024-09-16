Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Why Is Mamata Govt Afraid Of Live Streaming?' Asks AIFGDA Ahead Of Fifth Meet Attempt

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the protests against the rape and murder of a medical student of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital passed a month, the All India Federation of Doctors Association (AIFGDA) seeks a meeting of doctors, and Chief Mamata Banerjee be held in a transparent ambience.

Dr Subarna Goswami, Additional General Secretary, All India Federation of Government Doctors Association (AIFGDA) said, as quoted by ANI,“We want there should be a meeting definitely (of the doctors and the chief minister)...The meeting should be held in a transparent ambience. The junior doctors should be taken into confidence so that they can voice their demands properly and the government's response must be documented either in videography or live streaming.”

Dr Goswami also asked why the government is afraid of facing junior doctors on live streaming and stated their demands.

He said,“Why is the government afraid of facing junior doctors on live streaming? Our main demand is timely justice in the case. We want action against not only the rapist and the killers but also against those who tried to tamper with the evidence and misguided the investigation process and the whole syndicate of few doctors...”

According to latest developments, the junior doctors have agreed to meet the West Bengal CM and will head towards her home in Kalighat shortly. They have agreed for the minutes of the meeting without video recording and live streaming . It is expected that the meeting may take place at 5 pm today.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal CM had called for a meeting with a delegation of junior doctors at her official residence in Kolkata's Kalighat at 5 pm.

The invitation follows a letter sent to the protesting junior doctors by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, marking the fifth and final attempt to engage with the doctors and requesting the delegation that attended previous discussions arrive at the venue by 4.45 pm today.

The letter read,“This is the fifth and final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the Honourable Chief Minister and your delegates. In line with our discussion from the day before, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind.”

This meeting is aimed at addressing ongoing concerns related to the recent rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

With agency inputs.