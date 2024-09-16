Canada News: Indian Student Drowns In Lake In Toronto On His Birthday, Says Report
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A student from Telangana, who had went to Canada to pursue higher education, drowned while swimming with his friends in a lake in Toronto on his birthday, said a report by NDTV.
The victim has been identified as Praneeth, from Telangana's Meerpet district.
He had gone out to celebrate his birthday.
Praneeth's father has requested the Indian government to bring his son's body back to India as early as possible.
In a video, Praneeth is seen jumping into the lake, while another video
shows him taking a selfie with his friends on a motorboat.
