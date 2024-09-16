Vertex Wins The 2024 Oracle Best In Class And North American Partner Awards For Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oracle recognizes Vertex's ability to develop and deliver pioneering solutions through partnering with Oracle

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the“Company”), a global provider of tax solutions, has been announced at Oracle CloudWorld the winner in the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – Best in Class and North American Innovation Category. These awards highlight partners that produced thought-leadership-level solutions that empower Oracle customers to meet their business goals and challenges through the partner's innovative solution. Partners considered for this recognition have developed solutions that integrate multiple Oracle technologies and products and/or have integrated a third-party Oracle technology partner into their solution.



"We are thrilled to once again be named a winner in the annual Oracle Partner Awards," said Bradd Wildstein, Vice President, Indirect Sales at Vertex, Inc. "This recognition validates our joint efforts with Oracle to create global end-to-end tax compliance solutions that help streamline operations, mitigate risks, and drive bottom-line results. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of tax technology and exceeding our mutual customer expectations."

For over 27 years as an Oracle partner, Vertex has consistently delivered innovative tax solutions, transforming end-to-end tax compliance for our joint global customers. Those customers process hundreds of millions of transactions monthly through the Vertex Cloud ERP Solution hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). By leveraging intelligent automation, the collaboration between Vertex and Oracle helps enhance native user experiences – providing flexibility, scalability and accelerated time-to-value.

Vertex has a longstanding history of innovation for Oracle customers, being recognized as an Oracle Build Partner and the first tax technology provider to achieve both“Powered By” and“Integrated With” Oracle Cloud statuses.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit:

