Aircraftexchange Solidifies Position As Go-To Portal For Preowned Business Aircraft Buyers And Sellers

- IADA Executive Director Wayne StarlingBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AircraftExchange, powered by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), is rapidly becoming the premier marketing portal for buyers and sellers of preowned business jets. With its strong reputation for quality, trust, and transparency, AircraftExchange is attracting the most discerning clientele in the market, connecting them with IADA's network of fully accredited dealers and certified brokers.“The success of AircraftExchange is rooted in the trust and confidence that buyers and sellers place in our members,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.“With an unmatched selection of authenticated aircraft and a team of professionals dedicated to ethical and transparent business practices, it's no wonder that AircraftExchange has become the go-to platform for reliable business aircraft transactions.”In the past year, AircraftExchange has experienced a remarkable surge in activity, solidifying its dominance in the business aircraft marketplace:Doubled User Growth: Traffic to AircraftExchange has more than doubled in the last year. In 2024 over 66,000 users will visit the site monthly, representing a 70 percent increase in audience size since 2023.Rise in Transactions: IADA dealers closed 2,191 aircraft transactions worth $15 billion in 2023, and already in the first half of 2024 they have sold 1,421 aircraft. The increase demonstrates the power of AircraftExchange as the marketplace of choice for qualified buyers and sellers.Lead Generation Boom: IADA-Accredited Dealers have seen a 40 percent rise in leads this year, proving the platform's effectiveness in generating interest from genuine prospects.Increased Ad Engagement: In 2024, the platform's advertising pageviews have risen to 203,000, up 32 percent from 2023, further highlighting the growing visibility of aircraft listings on the site.Extensive Inventory: Currently, AircraftExchange boasts listings of over 700 aircraft, primarily consisting of light, mid-size, and large business jets, ensuring a wide selection for all types of buyers.Global Reach: IADA dealers conduct business in over 100 countries, and their combined transactions average over 1,300 annually, valued at $11.7 billion.Expanding Audience: AircraftExchange's targeted e-blasts reach more than 23,000 subscribers, extending its influence and reach to buyers worldwide.AircraftExchange has established itself as the industry's most trustworthy source for authenticated aircraft listings. Each aircraft listed on the platform is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer that has passed a rigorous vetting process. Every AircraftExchange listing is verified and credible. To explore the current inventory of available preowned business jets, visit .About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is dedicated to promoting ethical, transparent, and effective business aircraft transactions. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo a formal review process and adhere to stringent standards, ensuring the highest quality of service for clients worldwide. For more information about IADA visit .

