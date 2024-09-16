Qatari PM, UK House Of Commons Speaker Discuss Situation In Gaza
Date
9/16/2024 8:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle discussed on Monday the current developments in Palestine namely in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
A statement by the Qatari Foreign Minister indicated that the officials' meeting in Doha also highlighted issues of common interest and cooperation in addition to addressing Gaza's dire situation.
Hoyle earlier met with the Amir of Qatar sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussing the bolstering of ties and developments in the region and the world. (end)
sss
MENAFN16092024000071011013ID1108677953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.