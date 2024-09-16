GCC Chief: Counter Drugs Strategy Vital For Protecting Youth, Building Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed on Monday that preparing the GCC's unified strategy to combat drugs (2025-28) required full commitment to protecting youth and preserve future.

This came during his speech in a focused on developing the Gulf strategy to combat drugs, held in Abu Dhabi, from September 16 to 19, 2024.

The workshop was organized by the UAE of Interior in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the GCC and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the issues of drug smuggling and abuse extend beyond the individual to encompass the family and society as a whole, making it imperative to unify the efforts of GCC countries in combatting this imminent danger that threatens our youth and the future of our nation.

He explained that the unprecedented rise in the impact of drugs on society, not only in terms of public health but also in social, economic and political security, necessitates urgent action, especially as Gulf societies and their youth have become targets of organized gangs. He further elaborated that these groups persist in their destructive agenda, seeking to poison the youth across the globe.

Consequently, mobilizing Gulf efforts and fostering continued coordination and cooperation among GCC countries is now an essential and urgent matter, adding that this workshop represents a vital step towards enhancing Gulf cooperation in addressing this escalating issue that poses serious risks to our societies.

He underscored that the responsibility was collective and that the success of any strategy hinged on the concerted efforts of all stakeholders.

He noted that the drug issue was not merely an individual challenge but a societal crisis that necessitates a united front, as it is crucial to align our visions and plans, recognizing that drug addiction affects not only the user but also undermines the very fabric of family and society.

Thus, developing a unified Gulf strategy to combat drugs requires full commitment and shared responsibility to protect our youth and secure our future.

He later renewed his heartfelt gratitude to the UAE for its generous hospitality, to the United Nations for its ongoing support, and to all entities and institutions that contributed to the organization of this event, particularly the members of the GCC's General Secretariat and the staff in the Assistant Secretariat for Security Affairs for their efforts.

He expressed that he looked forward to fruitful discussions and constructive recommendations that will strengthen our collective efforts to safeguard our societies.

The Secretary General expressed his sincere gratitude to the UAE for hosting this significant workshop, which aligned with the directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries.

It also came to implement of the resolutions made during the 40th meeting of their Highnesses and Excellencies, the Ministers of Interior of the GCC countries, convened in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, on November 8, 2023. (end)

