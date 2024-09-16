Dorman® OE FIX™, Turbocharger System Components And In-Demand Repair Solutions Highlight September New Product Releases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLMAR, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing the release of hundreds of new aftermarket automotive components and assemblies. These new offerings provide millions of repair opportunities for parts distributors, retailers and repair shops, as well as the freedom and ability to keep on the road for everyday drivers.



Dorman OE FIX repair solutions help save time, money and labor. This month, the following were added to this catalog of more than 2,000 parts:

An upgraded loaded magnetic strut and ready-to-install strut assembly feature a top seal design that helps prevent common strut and state inspection failure for certain GMC, Chevrolet and Cadillac SUVs and trucks. Absorbing impact pressure better by more effectively and efficiently relieving and restoring cyclic fluid pressure on demand, these OE FIX repair solutions are engineered to eliminate leaks, and also offer more durable mounting points to help ensure long service life.



Additional noteworthy innovations for September include:



Two aftermarket-exclusive products - a fuel pump driver module designed to restore the function of an original equipment module on specified Lexus and Toyota vehicles, and an active grille shutter for select Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models. Both are cost-effective replacements engineered for plug-and-play installation.

A turbocharger installation kit and turbocharger oil feed line, adding to Dorman's diverse array of critical turbocharger accessories. The kit is designed to match the performance of the original hardware required to remount and repair the turbocharger on specified Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks. The oil feed line is a reliable replacement for an original line in certain Ford Explorer SUVs that is leaking or has failed due to fatigue.

Exclusively for select Ford Super Duty vehicles, an engine heater hose assembly which is a reliable direct replacement. A high-demand replacement radiator fan assembly with motor for certain popular Nissan SUVs, designed to match the fit and performance of the original equipment radiator fan.

These noted product releases represent just a few of Dorman's customer-first innovations for September, adding to the company's catalog of more than 122,000 SKUs. Find Dorman products near you using the Where to Buy search tool or take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour to learn more about the company, including history, culture and more.

Contacts



Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing, ... Investor Relations : Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management, ...

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over one hundred years, we have been driving new repair solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“likely,”“probably,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“views,”“estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman's prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.