All-Terrain Vehicle Market Worth $3.3 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe is estimated to be the second-largest for all-terrain after North America. Major countries like Germany, the UK, France and Spain have a higher demand for all-terrain vehicles. Europe has key players such as Polaris (US), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), BRP (Canada), Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), and CFMOTO (China). According to the annual report of CFMOTO (China) and secondary search, the company sells ~73% of its ATVs in other countries except China, and 60% are sold in Europe. According to industrial experts, this is due to lower tariffs for Chinese ATVs.

Moreover, most European countries have larger farm sizes, which has created a higher demand for utility ATVs. As a result, ATVs play a crucial role in inspecting crops, carrying out farm practices, and managing animals in general. However, several European nations use these vehicles for agricultural purposes owing to their remarkable adaptability and maneuverability amidst diverse types of landscapes. The remaining tiny fraction of ATV usage revolves around games and pastimes. Consequently, France, Germany, and Russia are Europe's leading ATV markets.

EU Regulation no. 167/2013 (T) and EU Regulation no. 168/2013 (L) provide rules for making all-terrain vehicles for business or recreation use in Europe. Due to these regulations, there were many significant changes within the ATV industry in Europe over the last four to five years. ATV producers wholly accepted these transformations and started converging towards fulfilling European government requirements while stabilizing the European market. For instance, in the UK, people can ride quad bikes with a weight of less than 550 kg on public roads if they have a valid driver's license and car insurance. By 2024, sales of ATVs are anticipated to surge around Europe due to regulations that will allow their use on the highways, which will require standards and safety measures that must be observed for more promising marketplaces for ATVs.

All-terrain Vehicle Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1.

Growing demand for all-terrain vehicles in the agriculture sector

Restraints:

1.

Increasing accident rates



Opportunities:

1.

Rise in popularity of electric all-terrain vehicles

Challenge:

1.

High cost for ATVs due to tariff barriers across countries

Key Market Players All-terrain Vehicle Industry :

Prominent players in the All-terrain Vehicle Market include as Polaris Inc. (US) and Honda Motor Co, Ltd (Japan), BRP< (Canada), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), and Textron Inc. (US). Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Deere & Company (US), CFMOTO (China), Hisun (US).

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:



By Company Type: All-terrain Vehicle Manufacturer- 80%, and Other Companies - 20%

By Designation: C Level Executives - 60%, Directors/ Vice Presidents-10%, and Others -30% By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 10%, Asia Oceania - 50%, and Rest of the World – 20%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

All-terrain Vehicle Industry Recent Developments:



In June 2024, Honda Motors Co., Ltd. (Japan) launched the "Rubicon 4X4 Automatic," a vehicle equipped with a 518 cc engine and an automatic dual-clutch transmission.

In April 2024, Polaris Inc. (US) launched the "All-New Sportsman Touring 570 and 6x6 570 ATVs" designed for rugged terrain. The vehicle is equipped with a 44 hp engine and 4WD system. It offers a towing capacity of 1,225 lb.

In April 2024, Honda Motors Co., Ltd. (Japan) launched a new ATV model named "Pioneer 700." This vehicle is equipped with a 675 cc liquid-cooled engine and an automatic transmission with three drive modes (2WD, 4WD, and 4WD, with differential lock). The safety features of this vehicle include a rollover protection structure (ROPS) and three-point seat belts.

In February 2024, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) launched the YXZ1000R SS, a sports-focused SxS vehicle in Yamaha's lineup. The vehicle is known for its high performance and advanced features. It is equipped with a 998 cc engine and is used in extreme off-roading conditions. In January 2024, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) developed Raptor 110. This model was specially designed for riders ten years and older. This vehicle is equipped with a 112 cc engine with adjustable speed settings, an electric start system, and an automatic transmission for ease of use.

All-terrain Vehicle Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the all-terrain vehicle market and its subsegments.

It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



This report provides insights on:



Analysis of critical drivers (Increasing off-road recreational activities, growing demand for all-terrain vehicles in agriculture and military & defense sectors, rising purchasing power and spending capacity of individuals), Restraints (High accident rates are hampering the ATV sales, and Restriction on all-terrain vehicle use in wildlife zones), Opportunities (Integration of advanced technologies in all-terrain vehicles, Growing penetration of electric all-terrain vehicles, and

Increasing rental services), Challenges (Trade barriers between different countries High cost of ATVs and High cost of all-terrain vehicles)

New vehicles launch for electric ATVs with their battery capacity offered by the manufacturers which are used in military, agriculture and recreational purpose.

OEM analysis for electric ATVS and SxS vehicles: battery capacity vs vehicle range; Gasoline ATVs: horsepower VS engine capacity; and Gasoline SxS vehicles: horsepower VS engine capacity.

Total Cost of Ownership for ATVs for gasoline and electric fuel type

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the all-terrain vehicle market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the all-terrain vehicle market across different regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the all-terrain vehicle market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Polaris Inc. (US), BRP (Canada), Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), Textron Inc. (US), and Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan). In the all-terrain vehicle market.

