Ken Schapiro Named To Advisorhub's 2024 Advisors To Watch Ranking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Condor Capital Wealth Management's Chief Executive Officer, Ken Schapiro, was named to AdvisorHub's 2024 Advisors to Watch ranking. He ranked #66 in the 200 RIAs to Watch list.



Ken founded Condor Capital in 1988, striving to provide clients with competitive fees, ready access to performance data, and a trustworthy source of advice. Condor manages portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, trusts, pension plans, and corporations. Ken and his team also produce The Robo Report , an institutional-quality research report published quarterly with breakdowns on performance, fees, assets, and other parameters on robo advisors. These findings have been featured in multiple issues of Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Money, and other industry publications.



The Advisors to Watch rankings are determined based on advisors' 1) scale and quality of practice, 2) year-over-year growth, and 3) overall professionalism. According to AdvisorHub's methodology, for the 2024 rankings, they received nominations from 339 firms, and nominees were required to have at least seven years of experience, $150 million AUM, and a clean regulatory record. Participation in the ranking is open to any firm or advisor, and there are no participation fees.



For AdvisorHub's 2024 ranking announcement, please click here .



About Condor Capital Wealth Management



Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.



To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit or call 732-356-7323.

