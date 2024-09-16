Lankan FM Clarifies Diplomatic Representation Issue In Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Sep 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka has not established any new consular offices in Israel nor made any Honorary Consul appointments since October 2023, Lankan Foreign Ali Sabry said on Monday.

In a statement made in response to "recent public discussions" surrounding Sri Lanka's presence in Israel, Sabry made four points to "provide clarifications and prevent any misunderstandings" on the issue.

"Sri Lanka continues to maintain its official embassy in Tel Aviv, which has been the sole diplomatic mission in Israel since 2000. The embassy remains fully operational, serving as the primary diplomatic channel between the two countries," Sabry posted on X.

In March, the Sri Lankan government announced the establishment of a new Honorary Consulate for Haifa and Northern District of Israel which is a main trade and industrial hub. The main port city of Israel is also located in Haifa and there are around 2000 Sri Lankan migrant workers in Haifa and the northern area of Israel.

Sabry acknowledged on Monday that the country had appointed an Honorary Consul in the Haifa region to extend consular support to Sri Lankans living and working in the area but this appointment was made before the events of October 7, 2023 when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel.

"It adheres to standard international practices. Honorary Consuls, typically citizens of the host country, voluntarily provide essential consular services. The Honorary Consul in Haifa continues to offer such services, operating from an office they maintain in a voluntary capacity," stated the Lankan Foreign Minister.

He added that since October 2023, Sri Lanka has not established any new consulates nor made additional Honorary Consul appointments in Israel and any claims suggesting otherwise are inaccurate and do not reflect the official position or actions of the Sri Lankan government.

"It is customary for Honorary Consuls to relocate their offices within their jurisdiction based on personal or business considerations. These relocations are purely administrative and should not be misinterpreted as the establishment of new consular offices. We encourage the public and media to rely on verified and official sources for accurate information regarding Sri Lanka's diplomatic activities and to avoid being influenced by unfounded or incomplete reports," he said.

Sri Lanka is currently gearing up for the crucial Presidential Election slated for September 21 and some opposition MPs have emphasised the need for Colombo to temporarily suspend relations with Israel until the ongoing war in the region is stopped.