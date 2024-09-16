Ganja Hosts Spectacular Concert Dedicated To Eminent Composer
9/16/2024 6:09:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a spectacular concert
dedicated to People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, laureate
of the State Prize of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Prize,
academician Arif Malikov (1933 - 2019), Azernews
reports.
Chamber Orchestra and Pop Ensemble of the Ganja State
Philharmonic Hall performed Arif Malikov's music pieces, included
"Azərbaycan", "Güllərim", "Dənizdə ay çiməndə", "Gözlərimin
dünyası", "Gəl bizim dağlara", "İnandım", "Sən Əslisən, mən Kərəm",
"Şirin qızım", "Qonaq gəl bizə", "Dənizə baxıram", "Günəş ürəkli"
and other unforgettable compositions.
The soloist of the concert, Ulviya Kazimova (piano), delighted
the audience with the cycle "Ötən anlar" and three waltzes from
Arif Malikov's music work.
The musician received a storm of applause from the audience.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
