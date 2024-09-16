Road Closures Announced On Al Khor Coastal Road, Darb Lusail Street
9/16/2024 6:02:42 AM
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: A temporary traffic closure will be implemented on the service road from Al Khor Coastal Road towards Doha at the Simaisma Intersection, continuing until Sunday, September 22, 2024.
The Ministry of Interior announced this on its social media.
Additionally, a full closure will be in place on Street No. (130) from Al Tarfa Street for northbound traffic heading to Darb Lusail Street and southbound traffic from Darb Lusail Street to Street (131), continuing until October 1, 2024.
