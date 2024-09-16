War Update: 173 Combat Clashes Across Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 15, a total of 173 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders were recorded.

This is according to the General Staff update as of 8:00, Monday, September 16.

Yesterday, the Russians launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas, as well as 77 airstrikes, including dropping 117 glide bombs. In addition, the enemy launched 3,888 ashelling, 114 of them with MLRS.

Thus, the Russian forces carried out near the settlements of Yastrubyne, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Basivka, Voronivka, Nova Sloboda, Stepne, Volodyne, Yeline, Richki, Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kivsharivka, Tverdokhlibove, Dronivka, Siversk, Mykolaivka, Pereiizne, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Oleksandropil, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Pokrovsk, Urozhaine, Pavlivka, Novodonetske and Kozatske.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 15 clusters of the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted one assault near Vovchansk. The Russian aviation also struck residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Ruska Lozova with glide bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector, 20 enemy attacks took place. Ukraine's defense forces repulsed Russian assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 24 times, attempting to break into the Ukrainian defenses near Druzheliubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terniv, and Novosadove.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, and Ivano-Dariivka. The The enemy aviation was active near Siversk, Mykolaivka, and Pereiizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian forces attacked three times near Stupochki and Kurdiumivka.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 16 assaults near Druzhba, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders disrupted 36 assault and offensive actions of the Russian forces towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka. The greatest number of enemy attacks was near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Ukrainsk, Dolynivka, Katerynivka, Selydove and Zhelanne Druhe.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russians carried out 10 assaults near Vodiane, Katerynivka, Solodke and Makarivka. The enemy actively used attack and bomber aircraft for strikes.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian troops attacked near Novodarivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian invaders attempted to push the Ukrainian forces out of their positions eight times, were repulsed, and suffered losses.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were spooted in the Volyn and Polissia sector.

On the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russians are actively using artillery and aviation from their territory to shell the Ukrainian settlements.

The operation is ongoing in Kursk region.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the estimated total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 16, 2024 are 634,860 people, including 1,060 over the past day.