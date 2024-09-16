Free Elective Course For Azerbaijani Language Launched In Ukraine
Fatima Latifova
A free online elective course for learning the Azerbaijani
language has been launched in Ukraine, Azernews
reports.
The lessons are conducted via the Zoom platform by Intigam
Shikhizade, the head of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Language and
Culture Center, which operates under Kyiv National Linguistic
University.
Within the framework of the elective, students from across
Ukraine not only learn the language but also gain insight into
Azerbaijan's rich culture, history, geography, customs, and
traditions.
The project has already received positive feedback from both
participants and instructors, who emphasize the importance of such
initiatives in fostering bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
Ukraine.
"Currently, the elective has more than 50 participants, the
majority of whom are Ukrainians. Among the students are also a few
Azerbaijanis and professors from various universities," noted
Marina Goncharuk, co-founder of the Ukraine-Turkish Center and the
initiative's organizer.
It should be noted that the elective is held under the auspices
of the Ukraine-Turkish Center and with the support of lawyer Shamsi
Maharramov.
