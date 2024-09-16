Three IS Militants Killed In Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 16 (IANS) Three Islamic State (IS) were killed in Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk, a source said.

Iraqi security forces surrounded two IS militants wearing explosive belts on a motorcycle in a neighbourhood in Kirkuk, some 250 km north of Baghdad on Sunday, Kirkuk police Salam al-Obaidi told Xinhua news agency.

The security forces clashed with the two militants and killed them, al-Obaidi said.

Later, the security forces separately killed a third IS wearing an explosive belt in the same neighbourhood, al-Obaidi added.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.