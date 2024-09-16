Futsal World Cup: Afghanistan Off To Flying Start

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan have trounced Angola by 6-4 in their first match at the Futsal World Cup.

The match was played on Sunday in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan took a commanding lead with five goals in the first half, while Angola managed to score two.

Akbar Kazemi scored twice, while Omid Qanbari, Hossein Mohammadi and Mehdi Nowrouzi chipped in with one goal each.

Afghanistan added another goal in the second half, with the opposition also scoring two more.

The final goal for Afghanistan came in the last seconds from a penalty kick by Reza Hosseinpour.

This is Afghanistan, making their first appearance in a Futsal World Cup, will take on Argentina in their second group match on Wednesday.

kk/mud