10 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrike On Nuseirat Camp
Date
9/16/2024 4:09:16 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ten Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured at dawn Monday after the Israeli Occupation forces bombed a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Local sources reported that the occupation warplanes bombed a house in the Nuseirat camp, killing ten people, including children and women, and wounding more than 15 others.
The Israeli occupations brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 has so far resulted in the martyrdom of 41,206 civilians, mostly children and women, and the injury of 95,337 others, while thousands of victims remain missing; either buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as rescue teams face tremendous difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks and the massive amount of debris.
MENAFN16092024000067011011ID1108677016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.