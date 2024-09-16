New School Built In Aghstafa With Support Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A new school has been built in the Aghstafa district with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Several newly constructed have been opened for use in the new academic year, including the building of the A. Asimoglu Secondary School in Zalimkhan village, Aghstafa district.

The first building of the school was constructed in 1930, and the second in 1988. Over time, the buildings became dilapidated and unsuitable for use. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has constructed a new building for the school with a capacity for 220 students.

The new facility includes 12 classrooms, physics and chemistry laboratories, computer science, military training, medical, and vocational training rooms, a library, a cafeteria, an assembly hall, a gym, and an outdoor sports field.

The three-story school is fully equipped with necessary furniture, subject-specific classrooms, and laboratories stocked with teaching materials. Additionally, landscaping and beautification works have been carried out on the school grounds, with decorative shrubs and trees planted and modern lighting systems installed.

