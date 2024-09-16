New School Built In Aghstafa With Support Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
Date
9/16/2024 3:10:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
A new school has been built in the Aghstafa district with the
support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews
reports.
Several newly constructed schools have been opened for use in
the new academic year, including the building of the A. Asimoglu
Secondary School in Zalimkhan village, Aghstafa district.
The first building of the school was constructed in 1930, and
the second in 1988. Over time, the buildings became dilapidated and
unsuitable for use. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has constructed a
new building for the school with a capacity for 220 students.
The new facility includes 12 classrooms, physics and chemistry
laboratories, computer science, military training, medical, and
vocational training rooms, a library, a cafeteria, an assembly
hall, a gym, and an outdoor sports field.
The three-story school is fully equipped with necessary
furniture, subject-specific classrooms, and laboratories stocked
with teaching materials. Additionally, landscaping and
beautification works have been carried out on the school grounds,
with decorative shrubs and trees planted and modern lighting
systems installed.
MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108676899
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.