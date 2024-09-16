UDST Students Builds Solar-Powered Car To Compete In Sasol Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has announced its participation in the Sasol Solar Challenge 2024, an international competition in South Africa taking place this week.

A team of 13 students and 4 faculty members from the College of Engineering and spent 6 months designing and building a solar-powered car to compete against top universities from Europe, the USA, and Asia, amateurs, and professionals worldwide.

The car was designed to maximize solar photovoltaic efficiency, enabling it to generate enough for 7 hours of daily driving. After evaluating several designs, the team chose the lightest option with the highest energy output. The car's chassis, mechanical supports, suspensions, and external body, all made on campus, were crafted by students using steel and lightweight fiber.

The electrical, braking, and safety systems were also designed and assembled at UDST according to CE international standards.

Rigorous testing ensured the car meets international standards and is roadworthy, as the challenge involves driving 2,800 km on South Africa's national roads. This fully solar-powered car showcases UDST's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“The dedication and innovation our students have shown are truly commendable,” said President of UDST Dr. Salem Al-Naemi. He added:“Their participation in the Sasol Solar Challenge is a prime example of what applied education can achieve. It demonstrates how our hands-on approach empowers students to tackle real-world challenges, aligning with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, which emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and human development.”

“At Sasol, we are immensely proud to welcome the University of Doha for Science and Technology as the first-ever Qatari team to join the Sasol Solar Challenge,” stated Vice President at Sasol Qatar Lourens Jacobs.“This achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Qatar but also for our shared commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030. By supporting these talented students in showcasing their skills on a global stage, we are contributing to the development of future leaders who will drive Qatar's transition to a knowledge-based and sustainable economy.”

The team, composed of mechanical engineering, electrical power, and renewable energy students, was deeply involved in every phase of the car's development. Faculty members provided essential guidance and ensured safety throughout the process, fostering an environment where innovation and practical skills could thrive.