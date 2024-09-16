AEON And TON Host Gameon TON Global Gaming Hackathon Opening Ceremony In Singapore Featuring Esteemed Industry Leaders And Speakers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation modular payment protocol, is excited to announce the highly anticipated

GameOn TON Global Gaming Hackathon, in partnership with The Open (TON) Foundation, Nomad Capital and TOP. The event's opening ceremony, taking place in Singapore on September 19th, will spotlight a distinguished lineup of leaders and experts, delivering opening speeches, keynote addresses, and engaging panel discussions, setting an inspiring tone for the entire hackathon.

As the largest gaming hackathon in the TON ecosystem, this event offers a prize pool exceeding $4 million, aiming to attract leading developers and innovative game projects, driving innovation in Web3 gaming, while fostering developer adoption of AEON's crypto payment protocol.

Industry Leaders Discuss TON Gaming and Hackathon Insights

Prominent speakers include Steve, President of TON Foundation, Eddie Li, AEON CEO, Erick Zhang, Founding Partner of Nomad Capital, Tim Draper, Draper Associates Founder, Hanlin, CEO of Gate, James Liu, Director of New Business & Innovation Alliance at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, and Cobe Zhang, ZAN CEO. These heavyweights will be sharing their knowledge on the ever-changing world of blockchain gaming and providing details on the hackathon's background and goals.

Steve, President of the TON Foundation, will present a comprehensive overview of the ongoing development of the TON ecosystem, focusing on key advancements in the gaming sector.

Eddie Li, CEO of AEON, will discuss the importance of building strong crypto payment protocols to drive mass adoption of blockchain technologies. He will explain how the AEON protocol simplifies cryptocurrency transactions for businesses and individuals, and introduce AEON's strategic roadmap for developing the TON ecosystem.

Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates, will express his opinion about the potential of the TON gaming ecosystem. He will highlight TON's ability to revolutionize the gaming industry through its focus on freedom and innovation, and its significant growth potential for investors, developers, and gamers alike.

Unlocking the Future of the TON Ecosystem: Investment, Growth, and Gaming Adoption

The investor roundtable will feature prominent industry figures such as William Li, Partner at OKX Ventures, Tiffany Chang, Investment VP at Gate Ventures, Zurab Kazhiloti, Founder of BitScale Capital, and Juanita, Partnership & Strategic Solutions Lead at Binance Custody. The panel will focus on exploring the wide array of investment opportunities, emerging trends, and challenges within the TON ecosystem, examining the factors driving its growth and the potential for long-term success.

Additionally, industry leaders including Awesome Doge, Co-Founder at TonX, Mike Massari, VP of Research at AEON, David Ching, from Animoca's Strategic Investments and Partnerships, and Ricky, Founder of Catizen, will provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of the TON ecosystem. This session will cover the ecosystem's growth, key innovations, and its positioning in the broader blockchain landscape, highlighting the latest developments, strategic partnerships, and the future outlook for TON.

Experts from both traditional Web2 gaming companies and leading Web3 gaming projects will come together to discuss the adoption of blockchain technology in gaming. Panelists including GeeZee, Head of Gaming at Mantle Network, Alan Cui, Founder of TellerX Labs, Simon Davis, CEO of GOAT Gaming, and Gleb Kostarev, Founder of Blum, will offer diverse perspectives on the intersection of blockchain and gaming. The discussion will cover the challenges and opportunities that gaming companies face when integrating blockchain, the role of in-game assets and incentives, the target user aim to onboard and how decentralized technologies can revolutionize the gaming experience.

GameOn TON: The World's Largest TON Gaming Hackathon

The GameOn TON Global Gaming Hackathon, hosted by AEON, TON Foundation, Nomad Capital, co-hosted by OKX Wallet, Alibaba Cloud, Gate, Draper Associates, Game3Girl Ventures, One Piece Labs, and Winking Studios, is the world's largest gaming hackathon focused on the TON ecosystem with over $4M grand prizes, including direct investment, grants, and prize rewards for the winning teams and individuals.

Running from September to December 2024, the hackathon will feature a mix of virtual participation and in-person events across major cities, including Singapore, Sydney, and Dubai. This global initiative aims to bring together developers, gaming enthusiasts, and blockchain innovators to showcase their creativity and contribute to the fast-growing TON gaming ecosystem.

Driving Innovation in Blockchain Gaming and Payments: The Role of TON and AEON in Shaping the Future

The TON ecosystem holds a significant position in the gaming industry due to its potential to revolutionize how games are developed, distributed, and played. Its blockchain technology offers a secure, transparent, and decentralized platform for in-game transactions, asset ownership, and community governance. This can lead to a more equitable and engaging gaming experience. The GameOn TON global gaming hackathon serves as a catalyst for innovation within this ecosystem, fostering the development of cutting-edge gaming projects that leverage TON's unique capabilities, showcasing the transformative potential of TON and inspiring new ideas that will redefine the industry.

AEON is committed to revolutionizing the global crypto payment landscape by offering flexible, scalable solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and individuals. With a mission to drive financial inclusion and standardize crypto payments, AEON simplifies the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto transactions and offers more versatile crypto payment features like subscriptions and tippings. This hackathon represents a significant step toward AEON's goal of accelerating the adoption of these solutions, while exploring the intersection of crypto payment systems and blockchain gaming, ultimately paving the way for a more innovative, interconnected future.

Register for GameOnTON Opening Ceremony and Hackathon

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be part of an event dedicated to knowledge sharing, networking, and gaining valuable media exposure, all while competing for exciting prizes and potential investment opportunities! Join us and register here for the GameOn TON Hackathon Opening Ceremony where you'll have the chance to connect with fellow innovators, learn from leading industry experts, and showcase your talents in front of a global audience.

If you're a passionate developer eager to shape the future of the gaming ecosystem, make sure to participate in the hackathon by registering at GameOn TON Hackathon . For additional information, please visit the GameOnTON Global Gaming Hackathon official website at . This is your moment to lead the charge in blockchain gaming!

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.

Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

About TON Foundation

Established in Switzerland in 2023, The Open Network Foundation is a non-profit organization funded entirely by community contributions. The Open Network Foundation acts in the interests of the community by supporting initiatives that help achieve The Open Network's mission.

The Open Network Foundation empowers TON projects without controlling TON technology and is one of many network contributors in the decentralized TON Community. TON operates on an open-source codebase, allowing contributions from anyone, and has no single controlling authority.

About Nomad Capital

Nomad Capital is an operator fund that provides hands-on assistance to help projects develop and scale. We not only have strong experience in investing but also building and managing businesses, which gives us a more comprehensive angle from which to evaluate investment opportunities than other funds.

