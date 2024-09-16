عربي


CEC Reviews Candidates' Appeals For Snap Parliamentary Elections

9/16/2024 12:15:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In today's meeting, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reviewed the appeals of Ulviyya Shukurova, a candidate registered from the 24th Nizami First Constituency, and Aziz Azizov, a candidate from the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail Constituency, regarding the snap parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.

The CEC invalidated the voting results from polling stations 4, 6, 28, 31, and 33 in Ulviyya Shukurova's case from the 24th Nizami First Constituency. Apart from these five polling stations, the CEC's decision remains in effect.

For Aziz Azizov, registered from the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail Constituency, the voting results from polling station 17 were declared invalid. Except for this polling station, the CEC's decision remains in effect.

MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108676624


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
