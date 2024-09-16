CEC Reviews Candidates' Appeals For Snap Parliamentary Elections
Date
9/16/2024 12:15:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
In today's meeting, the Central Election Commission (CEC)
reviewed the appeals of Ulviyya Shukurova, a candidate registered
from the 24th Nizami First Constituency, and Aziz Azizov, a
candidate from the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail Constituency, regarding the
snap parliamentary elections, Azernews
reports.
The CEC invalidated the voting results from polling stations 4,
6, 28, 31, and 33 in Ulviyya Shukurova's case from the 24th Nizami
First Constituency. Apart from these five polling stations, the
CEC's decision remains in effect.
For Aziz Azizov, registered from the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail
Constituency, the voting results from polling station 17 were
declared invalid. Except for this polling station, the CEC's
decision remains in effect.
