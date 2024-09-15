Dubai Announces New Initiative To Fund And Support Research, Development, And Innovation

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 1:38 PM

The Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Program received a significant boost with the announcement of a new initiative on Sunday, September 15.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and of Defence of the UAE, made the announcement on X and said that the new initiative will fund and support research, development, and innovation.

He wrote on X: "Research and development are fundamental to the success of cities, nations, and economies. Our vision is for Dubai to become one of the world's top cities in supporting researchers and scientists by offering the necessary funding, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks to drive progress in the research field."

Elaborating on the programme, Sheikh Hamdan said this initiative will provide grants and essential resources to bring groundbreaking projects and ambitious ideas to life in Dubai.

He said, "We anticipate outstanding contributions from academics, researchers, national and international universities, and research institutions from the UAE and across the globe."

The Dubai RDI Program outlines Dubai's top priorities in research, development and innovation, and regulates projects, initiatives and legislations, as well as funding and investment in this area. It also aims to increase domestic spending on such projects and maximise the engagement of the private sector in launching and funding R&D projects.

The programme supports Dubai's future vision to create knowledge and innovation-driven solutions for the most significant local and global challenges and increase the productivity of existing sectors by providing new paths to enhance their economic value. The Program also identifies significant radical changes and ways to address them. The Program aims to enhance the emirate's readiness to accommodate new sectors that have the potential to boost Dubai's economic resilience.

