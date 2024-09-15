Explosion At Factory In Hendek, Sakarya, Left 20 People Injured
A blast at a pasta factory in the Hendek district of Sakarya,
Turkey, has resulted in 20 people being injured,
The explosion occurred for reasons that have not yet been
determined. Following the explosion, a fire broke out.
Initial reports indicate that 20 individuals were injured in the
incident. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for
treatment.
An investigation is currently underway regarding the
incident.
