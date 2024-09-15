Woman Finds Human Tooth In Pastry From Supermarket Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 30-year-old woman allegedly found a human tooth in a ₹355 (30 yuan) meat-filled mooncake she purchased from a supermarket in China . The woman posted a detailing the discovery of a tooth in a mooncake purchased at Sam's Club in Jiangsu province's Changzhou in a video on Douyin, according to reports.

The US supermarket giant -- Sam's Club said it is investigating the matter.

A mooncake is a traditional Chinese pastry that is closely associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a celebration of the moon and the harvest. These pastries are typically round to symbolize the full moon and are made with a thick, tender pastry skin that envelops a sweet or savory filling

| Cockroach found in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai, video goes viral

According to the reports, citing the video, the woman claimed that the tooth belonged to no one in her family. She also said that she had reported the incident to the police.

An employee at Sam's Club in Changzhou has confirmed that the company is conducting an investigation into the incident. Chinese news outlet Hongxing News quoted the manufacturing company of the mooncake saying it is "impossible to have a tooth mixed in the meat filling".

| 'Rats, snake in food': Recent incidents spark food safety concerns in India

According to the South China Morning Post, a spokesman of the manufacturing firm, identified by their surname 'Liu', stated that meat is minced and inspected by an X-ray system capable of identifying bone pieces.

Liu mentioned that such incidents had not happened in more than ten years. The company has shared security footage with Sam's Club and the Changzhou market regulation department for evaluation. The pertinent government department has also confirmed that it is investigating the matter.